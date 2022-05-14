WARREN, SCHEVANE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 19:50

Date of Birth: 11/12/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3831 4ST CT, PLANTATION, FL 33311

Occupation: CHIPPER

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD083436 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003950

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT