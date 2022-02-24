WEEKS, MARRAC MADCHEN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 16:42

Date of Birth: 08/26/2002 Age: 19 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 10 CARMORANT LANE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5585 2 ND AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: JENNIFER HUGHES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032322 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001507

5 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 499.03.1 DRUGS-HEALTH OR SAFETY 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 6 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON 4 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON