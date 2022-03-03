WEHAUSEN, MONIQUE MARIA

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 13:45

Date of Birth: 08/02/1983 Age: 38 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 1800 CATHERINE FRAN DRIVE, ACCOKEEK, MD 20607

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 50 HIGHPOINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: ADDISON LAPRADD - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD034833 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001636

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a1 AGGRAV BATTERY

Recommended for you