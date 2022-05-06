WENZEL, JEFFREY JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 16:00

Date of Birth: 07/24/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 177 CASA COURT, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: GENERAL MANAGER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD077750 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003694

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

