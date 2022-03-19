WEST, PHILLIP NATHANIAL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/19/2022 | 07:26

Date of Birth: 07/07/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5312 3RD AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER