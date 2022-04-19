WEST, PHILLIP NATHANIAL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/19/2022 | 15:28

Date of Birth: 07/07/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 414 VIRGINA ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 208 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT

Recommended for you