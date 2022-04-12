WESTBROOKS, MARCUS ADAM

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 01:31

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 12610 264TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FD 33032

Occupation: ROOFING

Arrest Location: 74052 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062036 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002949

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

