WESTBROOKS, MARCUS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 05:18
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 12610 264TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FD 33032
Occupation: NONE
Arrest Location: US1, SUMMERLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171510 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008186
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 790.23.1a POSSESSION OF WEAPON 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON