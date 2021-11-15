WETHERINGTON, CHRISTIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 02:23

Date of Birth: 08/23/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1525 78TH CT, MIAMI, FL 33144

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 88800 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173974 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008304

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you