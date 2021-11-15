WETHERINGTON, CHRISTIAN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 02:23
Date of Birth: 08/23/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1525 78TH CT, MIAMI, FL 33144
Occupation: UNEMPLOYED
Arrest Location: 88800 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173974 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008304
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR