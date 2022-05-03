WHALEN, RITA THERESE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/03/2022 | 13:00

Date of Birth: 03/20/1960 Age: 62 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5407 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD075500 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003602

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

