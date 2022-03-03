WHALEN, WILLIAM JAMISON

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 22:05

Date of Birth: 03/11/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27200 197TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33031

Occupation: LANDSCAPING in HOMESTEAD

Arrest Location: 101620 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035019 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001653

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

