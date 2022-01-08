WHITAKER, MATTHEW CRAIG

Arrest Date/Time: 01/07/2022 | 17:08

Date of Birth: 04/05/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 308 12TH STREET GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: MANAGER

Arrest Location: 1415 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003782 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000198

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC

