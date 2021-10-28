WHITAKER, MATTHEW CRAIG

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 08:51

Date of Birth: 04/05/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 308 12TH STREET GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: MANAGER

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: DESLILES MOMPOINT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164702 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007770

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

