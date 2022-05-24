WHITCHER, TODD J

Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 05:03

Date of Birth: 06/28/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race:

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD089635 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004199

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you