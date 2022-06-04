Arrest Date/Time: 06/04/2022 | 19:07

Date of Birth: 01/22/1984 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY LARGO, FL

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098211 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004521

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX

