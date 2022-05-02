WHITE, WILLIAM ALFRED

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 12:13

Date of Birth: 08/21/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 523 EVERETT ST, CALDWELL, ID 83605

Occupation: ELEVATOR TECH in NAPLES

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074686 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003566

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06. 5012

