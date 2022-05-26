Arrest Date/Time: 05/26/2022 | 09:12

Date of Birth: 09/07/1954 Age: 67 Gender: F Race: B

Address: PO BOX 3284, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5800 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD091286 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004256

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL
  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION