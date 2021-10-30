Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/30/2021 | 02:12
Date of Birth: 09/01/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: GORDON DR, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166210 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007862
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER