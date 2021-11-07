WHITTINGTON, TED NOLAN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 07:25
Date of Birth: 04/05/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 3333 39TH AVE, GAINESVILLE, FL 32609
Occupation: UNEMPLOYED
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170161 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008106
Charges: None None 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION