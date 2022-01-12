WHYTE, DAVID WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 01/12/2022 | 19:27

Date of Birth: 07/19/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 869 LAGOON DR, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: CARIBBEAN DR, SUMMERLAND KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: TY TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006540 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000343

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

