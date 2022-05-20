Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 17:31

Date of Birth: 11/03/1951 Age: 70 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 21 PALM DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 31 PALM DR, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD087310 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004118

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you