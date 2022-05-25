Arrest Date/Time: 05/25/2022 | 10:31

Date of Birth: 08/08/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 260 12TH STREET GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 10 HIGH POINT RD, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD090462 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004227

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

Recommended for you