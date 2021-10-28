WILLAMS, LISA MARIE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/28/2021 | 06:29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1987 Age: 34 Gender: F Race: W
Address: STREET OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 99600 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165191 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007795
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY