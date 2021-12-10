WILLIAMS, AMARILIS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/09/2021 | 19:36

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: B

Address: Not Available

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency: MEGHAN FOSTER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD186173 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008954

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

