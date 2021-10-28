WILLIAMS, CHAD ALAN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 14:07
Date of Birth: 06/01/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 121 41ST ST GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION
Arrest Location: 121 41ST STREET GULF ,
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162715 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007680
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR