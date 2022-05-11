WILLIAMS, LARALEE JEAN MILLIGAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/10/2022 | 22:08

Date of Birth: 12/28/1978 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 82801 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: BAYSIDE, UPPER MATECUMBE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD080654 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003832

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG

