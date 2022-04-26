WILLIAMS, RYAN ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 04:30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING