Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 00:23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986 Age: 35 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 450 BARRY AVE, LITTLE TORCH, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 24950 PALM LN/25 MM OC, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078775 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003738

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2a BURGL

