WILLIAMSON, MAURICE JEROME

Arrest Date/Time: 01/29/2022 | 02:05

Date of Birth: 02/17/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 150 17TH AVENUE, BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33435

Occupation: FURNITURE MOVER in WEST PALM BEACH

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016372 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000771

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR