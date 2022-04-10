WILSON, WILLIAM MANWARING

Arrest Date/Time: 04/09/2022 | 23:35

Date of Birth: 04/22/1944 Age: 77 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 25 PIRATES DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33070

Occupation: GENERAL CONTRACTOR

Arrest Location: 98MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD060756 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002897

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

