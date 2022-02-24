WIMBERLY, ANDRE JERMAINE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 16:05

Date of Birth: 08/01/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 911 21 AVE WEST, BRADENTON, FL 34205

Occupation: TATTOO ARTIST in PORT ST LUCIE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032411 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001511

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT