WIMBERLY, ANDRE JERMAINE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 12:19

Date of Birth: 08/01/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 911 21 AVE WEST, BRADENTON, FL 34205

Occupation: TATTOO ARTIST in PORT ST LUCIE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003104 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000164

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

Recommended for you