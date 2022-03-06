WING, CHARLES L

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 10:02

Date of Birth: 06/30/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 537 DUVAL/SOUTHARD ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

