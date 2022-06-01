Arrest Date/Time: 06/01/2022 | 20:59

Date of Birth: 09/15/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3493 2500 E, TWIN FALLS, ID 83301

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096077 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004456

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you