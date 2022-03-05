WOODS, ANNISE SHANTELL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 20:26

Date of Birth: 09/15/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: B

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1401 PINE ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

