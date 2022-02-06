WOOTEN, CAROL LOUISE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/06/2022 | 00:23

Date of Birth: 09/08/1973 Age: 48 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 214 LOEB AV, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: DRIVER

Arrest Location: 91860 MM US-1 SR-5, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021204 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000988

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER