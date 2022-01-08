WOOTTEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 11:55

Date of Birth: 07/17/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6640 OCEAN TERR, MARATHON KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: SERVER in MARATHON KEY

Arrest Location: 6640 OCEAN TERR, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IMALAY DIAZ - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003093 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000160

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

