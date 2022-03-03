WREDE, ROBERT NICHOLAS

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 12:47

Date of Birth: 01/23/1987 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5130 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: US-1 SB, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL WINEGARDEN -

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.067 MAKING FALSE REPORT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

