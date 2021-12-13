WYNN, CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 12/13/2021 | 11:54

Date of Birth: 06/08/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 20 HIBISCUS LANE, KEY LARGO, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: REBECCA DIGIOVANNI - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD187974 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009057

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

