WYNN, CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 12/01/2021 | 18:05

Date of Birth: 06/08/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 70 HIBISCUS LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 101445 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDERSEN HARRILL - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181998 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008716

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a1 COCAINE-SELL

Recommended for you