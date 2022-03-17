X, AIYANA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 14:26

Date of Birth: 01/10/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1201 MARGARET ST, KEY WEST, FL 3304

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: KEY WEST HARBOR, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045773 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002174

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 775.13.5a FAIL TO REG AS CRIM REG 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 775.13.5a FAIL TO REG AS CRIM REG

