YANEZ, VICTOR DANIELS

Arrest Date/Time: 02/07/2022 | 02:30

Date of Birth: 12/02/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11701 S GARDEN DRIVE #14, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: STUDENT in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ERICA ALBURY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021689 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001015

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

