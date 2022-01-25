YAREMA, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/25/2022 | 16:39

Date of Birth: 06/14/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 900 CAROLINE ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN/ROOFER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD014161 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000679

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

