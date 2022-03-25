Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 00:17

Date of Birth: 07/09/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 115 POINCIANA DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 811 SIMONTON STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

