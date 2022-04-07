YEATMAN, GEORGE LUIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/07/2022 | 11:18

Date of Birth: 04/06/2000 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 624 73RD STREET OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 321 23 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056585 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002697

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.2b OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY