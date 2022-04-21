YEIDER, KEVIN ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 04/18/2022 | 00:20

Date of Birth: 07/01/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 617 51 ST. GULF SIDE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COMMERCIAL FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 620 51 ST GULF, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD065746 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003123

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

