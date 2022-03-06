Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 03:26

Date of Birth: 06/14/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 929 75TH STREET, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3301 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDER MORALES - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD038588 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001812

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

