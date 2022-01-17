YOUNG, JASON VIRGIL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/17/2022 | 14:55

Date of Birth: 03/10/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2221 PATTERSON AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD009488 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000478

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION