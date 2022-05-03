YOUNG, JULIA JANE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/03/2022 | 06:23

Date of Birth: 09/14/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 518 FLEMING ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

