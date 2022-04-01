ZALDETI, HAIM

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 19:15

Date of Birth: 09/27/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9101 NORTHWEST 26TH ST, SUNRISE, FL 33322

Occupation: WRACK SHOP in SUNRISE

Arrest Location: 102 MM US-1 SR-5 , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055390 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002638

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

